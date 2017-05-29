EXTRA TIME: Buckley looks forward to panel discussion on depression in sport

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Delron Buckley's book My life also discusses depression. The book was co-written by Myan Subrayan

Buckley will be sharing his experiences at the Depression in Sport panel disussion on the 30th of May at the HPC.  

For more information on the event or the book - visit www.DelronB.com or call Tel: 081 271 2242

 

