EXTRA TIME: Buckley thanks Goal in depression panel discussion

Also on the scene was Safpu, who shared their views and posted photographs along with Buckley.
Other attendees included Shaun Bartlett and co-writer of Buckley's book, Myan Subrayan.
The former Dortmund star shared his experiences about how he overcame the hardship in his life, and eventually pulled through to succeed in football.
SAFPU@WORK #DepressionInSports "Each player has a personal advisor to help with Life Skills" @OfficialCSA @FIFPro @FIFProAfrica #MyLife pic.twitter.com/O0yRWZYz9M— SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) May 30, 2017
1st of many #DepressionInSports talks.Thanks all who attended especially fellow panelists @shaunbart9 media @GoalcomSA @RadioPulpit #MyLife pic.twitter.com/LF3LMtC40J— Delron Buckley (@DelronB) May 31, 2017
SAFPU@WORK #DepressionInSports "Growing without a father gave me a desire to succeed and make it in life" @shaunbart9 @DelronB @FIFPro pic.twitter.com/YCpQpgVc7p— SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) May 30, 2017
SAFPU@WORK Discussions #DepressionInSports @FIFProAfrica @FIFPro @thulaganyo20 @BoboMaseko @TheAFFLegends #MyLife @DelronB @myansubrayan pic.twitter.com/NHj40Jkkc2— SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) May 30, 2017