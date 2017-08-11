EXTRA TIME: Cape Town City announce major sponsor SportPesa

The PSL club revealed a new signing will be announced on Friday, getting journalists excited that it could be a new player

Instead the signings unveiled to be a new sponsor, SportPesa which will give Cape Town City a massive boost.

Here's what the boss John Comitis had to say about the deal.

"This is a first ever in South Africa again, we pride ourselves on doing things for the first time." 

"It is exciting times for the club. Sponsors like SportPresa are enablers. They enable clubs like Hull and Everton. They are a betting partner of Southampton and Arsenal, and they originated out of Kenya, sponsoring two major clubs Gor Mahia and AC Leopards as well as the league," said Comitis.

"The decision to partner was more than a partnership, it was a footballing decision to open doors for this club. It gives exposure and access to players in an endeavour to have a team to compete at the highest level. It is a brilliant sweetener to kick off the season," said Comitis.

 

