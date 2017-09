The Twitter heads at both Cape Town clubs have clashed again. What's the score now? 12-12?

Every time Ajax Cape Town or City pokes fun at their local rival, it's not long before the other club comes back with a return punch.

Who do you think has won the banter this time?

SuperSport impressed the most by not showing this on TV — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 18, 2017