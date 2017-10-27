EXTRA TIME: Carlos Takam set to reignite rivalry with Nigeria

The boxing world is set rekindle the rivalry between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions in a titanic showdown on Saturday

Cameroonian boxer Carlos Takam is ready to reignite the Nigeria-Cameroon rivalry when he battles Anglo-Nigerian, Anthony Joshua for the IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles in Cardiff.

In September, Nigeria defeated the Indomitable Lions 3-0 in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup qualification fixture in Uyo before settling for a 1-1 draw in Yaounde.

Ahead of Saturday’s bout at the Principality Stadium, the 2004 Olympian remembers the west African derby between both nations and aims to upset Joshua who is yet to lose any of his fights.

“Back in Africa, the derby is in football. Yes, it’s a big derby because we are two countries with a shared border,” Takam told DailyStar.

“Games between Cameroon and Nigeria are always big, it is one of the biggest rivalries in African football. Even though we are small, we have had some famous wins over Nigeria.

“I know the British people are a great public. The British fans won’t be my enemy if this happens.

“I know just as it is happening in football, when you are great, you are great. I will need three rounds to get maybe half of that public behind me because I know that everyone in England is for fair play.”