EXTRA TIME: Chelsea's Eden Hazard hangs out with Drogba

The Belgium international enjoyed quality time with the Blues legend ahead of his return from an ankle injury

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard shared a pose with legendary Didier Drogba as he looks set for his first competitive game for the club this season.

Drogba disclosed his arrival in Chelsea from Phoenix Rising earlier this month to use the club’s medical facilities to treat an injury.

The 26-year-old said he was ‘hanging with’ the club’s fourth all-time highest scorer who scored a total of 164 goals in 381 appearances.

Hazard could make his first appearance for the Blues against Leicester City on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered on international duty in June.