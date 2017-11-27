EXTRA TIME: Chelsea legend Michael Essien revels in NFL debut

The ex-Ghana international who is on tour with the Premier League champions, enjoyed his maiden American football game at the MetLife Stadium

Michael Essien is delighted to have seen his first ever National Football League game between New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The midfielder joined ex-teammate Ashley Cole for Chelsea’s Premier League trophy tour in New York.

The duo saw Saturday’s English Premier League draw between the Blues and Liverpool with fans before setting out to the MetLife Stadium the next day.

After witnessing the Panthers secure a 35-27 victory over Jets on Sunday, Essien who scored 17 goals in 168 league appearances for the Blues, shared the exciting moments from the encounter and was quite impressed with the 'physical side' of things.