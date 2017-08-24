EXTRA TIME: City of Johannesburg: How Kaizer Chiefs can save electricity

Considering that the Amakhosi have so many supporters all over the country, this is an idea that other cities need to take into account for savings

Are those Orlando Pirates fans at the City of Johannesburg Twitter desk?

The official account of the city has poked fun at Kaizer Chiefs miserable start to the season with a wicked joke about saving electricity.

Amakhosi lost 2-1 against SuperSport United on Wednesday night, and were already criticised for their 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic on the weekend.