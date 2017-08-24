EXTRA TIME: City of Johannesburg: How Kaizer Chiefs can save electricity

Are those Orlando Pirates fans at the City of Johannesburg Twitter desk?
The official account of the city has poked fun at Kaizer Chiefs miserable start to the season with a wicked joke about saving electricity.
Amakhosi lost 2-1 against SuperSport United on Wednesday night, and were already criticised for their 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic on the weekend.
Chiefs fans can contribute to saving electricity when they turn off their tv #AbsaPremiership #AbsaPrem^TK pic.twitter.com/yyKh6N23jM— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 23, 2017