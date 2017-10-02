EXTRA TIME: Club Africain confident after scoring away at SuperSport United

The South African club was looking forward to their massive home leg in the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final

However Club Africain spoilt the home party with an away goal that could prove crucial in the long run.

At least a late Thabo Mnyamane goal helped the South Africans avoid defeat on the day.

Now SuperSport United have it all to do away from home in Tunisia, and local followers are holding their breath for the daunting atmosphere that awaits them on October 20.

Here's a collection of Tweets from Club Africain, United and followers of the semi-final.

 

