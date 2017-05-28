EXTRA TIME: Comedian AY and Alibaba troll Chelsea fans after FA Cup loss

Following Arsene Wenger’s side triumph over the Roman Army for their record cup title, the Nigerian comedians took a dig at Blues fans

Jokes about Arsenal ending the 2016/2017 season without a silverware are pretty much endless now after they defeated Chelsea for their 13th FA Cup title on Saturday and Gunners across the world are delighted with the win over the Premier League champions.

Renowned stand-up comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as comedian AY, posted a video of himself calling artiste Psquare, a pasionate Blues fan after the game while Alibaba went after the Chelsea fans by calling them ‘noisy people’ who are degrading the FA Cup title after their loss.

Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey’s goals ensured the Gunners become the most successful club in the oldest football tournament as Diego Costa grabbed a consolation goal for the Antonio Conte’s men.