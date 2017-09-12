EXTRA TIME: Crystal Palace's Souare remembers horror car accident

The Senegal international is forever grateful after a memorable and unfortunate accident he was involved in a year ago

Pape Souare is full of praise as he remembers the horror car crash on September 11, 2016 that ruled him out of action for a year.

The Crystal Palace defender was airlifted to the hospital after suffering thigh and jaw injuries in a crash on the M4 motorway.

The 27-year-old is eternally thankful for his life and recovery after the accident a year ago.

Souare returned to training in August, and played for the entire 90 minutes in Crystal Palace U23s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in a Premier League 2 fixture on Monday.

