EXTRA TIME: Crystal Palace's Souare remembers horror car accident

Pape Souare is full of praise as he remembers the horror car crash on September 11, 2016 that ruled him out of action for a year.
The Crystal Palace defender was airlifted to the hospital after suffering thigh and jaw injuries in a crash on the M4 motorway.
The 27-year-old is eternally thankful for his life and recovery after the accident a year ago.
Souare returned to training in August, and played for the entire 90 minutes in Crystal Palace U23s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in a Premier League 2 fixture on Monday.
1 year today I was in a life changing accident that could have ended my career, today I am officially match fit! All Praise to God #Faith— Pape Souarè (@papesouare) September 11, 2017