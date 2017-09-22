EXTRA TIME: Crystal Palace’s Sako unveils Manga inspired boots

The Mali international is set to the lit the Premier League with his collection of customised boots ranging from Naruto to Dragon Ball designs

Crystal Palace midfielder Bakary Sako has got the most incredible pairs of Nike Mercurial Superfly V boots for the 2017-18 season.

Sako revealed four pairs of boots that are inspired by Manga – Japanese comic series like Naruto, Street Fighter and Dragon Ball.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder wore the Dragon Ball designed boots for his first Premier League game of the season as Roy Hodgson’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to Southampton.

Will this range of designs bring some luck for the 29-year-old who opened his goal account of the season in the Eagles’ 1-0 defeat of Huddersfield on Tuesday?