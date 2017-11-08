EXTRA TIME: Crystal Palace’s Zaha gets hero’s welcome in Cote d’Ivoire

Exactly the rock star reception you get when you return to your roots after two decades!

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha got a hero’s welcome on his return to Cote d’Ivoire after 20 years ahead of their crunch World Cup qualifying game against Morocco.

Fans trooped out with large banners of the talisman and welcome chants to receive the former England youth international who switched his allegiance to the west African country last year.

Zaha is set to help the Elephants secure a ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a win when they welcome the Atlas Lions to the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on November 11.