EXTRA TIME: Didier Drogba joins Georges St-Pierre for UFC 217 fight

The former Chelsea and Marseille forward was present at the Madison Square Garden for the Middleweight championship bout

Didier Drogba was available to cheer his friend, Georges St-Pierre to win the UFC Middleweight Champhionship title at UFC 217 on Saturday night.

St-Pierre. a three-time former UFC Welterweight champion, returned to the mixed martial arts after a four-year layoff and the former Ivory Coast international was in attendance to give him the support needed to defeat his opponent, Michael Bisping.

The former Blues talisman definitely had a great night of the fight but he fancied St-Pierre’s entrance into the New York City arena.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes