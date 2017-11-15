EXTRA TIME: Didier Drogba launches luxury footwear brand

The 39-year-old forward is definitely set to make waves in the fashion world with the introduction of his luxury footwear

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has announced the launch of his footwear brand named JAD luxury footwear.

The two-time African Player of the Year disclosed his partnership with little brother and creative director, Jordan Alexander to produce the sleek foot wears which are handcrafted in Montegranaro, Italy.

As a co-owner of United Soccer League outfit, Phoenix Rising, the former Marseille and Galatasaray forward is getting himself some assets when he finally calls it quit in the round leather game.