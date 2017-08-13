EXTRA TIME: Drogba replies Phoenix Rising jibe after Chelsea defeat to Burnley

The Blues legend was on the receiving end of a troll after the Blues suffered a shocking home defeat in their opening league game

Phoenix Rising aimed a dig at their forward Didier Drogba following Chelsea’s disappointing 3-2 defeat to Burnley in their English Premier League opener on Saturday.

Sam Vokes’ brace and Stephen Ward’s strike gave the Clarets an emphtaic 3-0 lead in the first half before Alvaro Morata and David Luiz reduced the deficit to a goal.

At half-time, Phoenix Rising called the Blues legend out on Twitter with a surprised face smiley.

But Drogba who won four English Premier League titles with Chelsea, in a calm response, cut the Antonio Conte's men some slack and lectured the Patrice Carteron’s side that the English topflight league is not a sprint but a marathon with just 37 games left.

The former Ivory Coast international has scored five goals in nine appearances in the United Soccer League this season.