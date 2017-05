Can you spot the Super Eagles defender in the mix?

Nigeria international Elderson Echiejile took his fans back to his teenage years when all he aspired for was to become a professional footballer.

The 29-year-old defender who is loan from Ligue 1 champions, Monaco made two appearances for Sporting Gijon in the outgoing La Liga season.

The former Rennes, Sporting Braga player shared a post backed up by how he held on to his dream of becoming a professional player.