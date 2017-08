Father duties begin! The 30-year-old forward begins parental duties as he welcomes a baby girl to the world

Olympiacos forward Emmanuel Emenike and spouse, Iheoma Nnadi welcomed a cute baby girl to the world on Thursday.

The former Super Eagles attacker who joined the Thrylos from Fenerbahce this summer, took to social media to celebrate the arrival of ‘his princess’ with the 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in London.

Emenike who retired from international duty after making 37 appearances for Nigeria, shared a cute photo of himself with his newborn daughter.