EXTRA TIME: Essien congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

The former Chelsea star sent a congratulatory note to the Asian nation in marking their freedom from the Dutch colony

Persib midfielder Michael Essien joined the people of Indonesia in celebrating their 72nd Independence Day anniversary on Wednesday.

Essien took to social media to congratulate Indonesians on their independence anniversary from the Dutch colony in August 17, 1945.

As part of the celebration, the former Panathinaikos and Milan midfielder paid a visit to a prison - Lapas Sukamiskin where he shared a snap with the inmates.

After which, the 34-year-old enjoyed the panjat pinang game for the first time – a game where men in teams of 4 try to climb to the top of a greased pole called a panjat pinang in order to retrieve prizes tied to the top in Indonesia.

The Ghana international has scored three times in 12 Indonesian topflight league games this season as Persib sit on the 10th spot with 25 points from 19 games.