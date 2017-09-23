EXTRA TIME: Everton’s Yannick Bolasie unhappy with FIFA 18 rating

Yannick Bolasie has expressed his disapproval to the 78 rating given to him on Fifa 18.

The DR Congo international has been out of action after suffering a knee ligament injury in Everton’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United in December 2016.

Bolasie took to Twitter to question the game developer, EA for their grading and vowed to come back for them with goals when he returns.

The attacker becomes the latest Premier League star to complain about the Fifa 18 ratings after Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi and Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy.