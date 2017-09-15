EXTRA TIME: Fans look forward to Kaizer Chiefs against Bidvest Wits

Kaizer Chiefs take on Bidvest Wits this weekend, and here's how the fans of both sets of clubs are looking forward to the game.
Send the Clever Boys your messages of support as they prepare to take on @KaizerChiefs tomorrow night at the @FNBStadium KO set for 18h00 pic.twitter.com/BWecDs4TFg— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) September 15, 2017
They call it Battle of the Keepers - be there to be witness @OfficialPSL @KaizerChiefs v @BidvestWits @FNBStadium see you there pic.twitter.com/D95uSiNFHR— Vina (@alfavina) September 15, 2017
I'll be there tomorrow hope for a win— Thulani Nombali (@ThulaniNombali) September 15, 2017
BEAT THEM— Iron Lady #22 (@IronLady_22) September 15, 2017
Iam very happy for kaizer chiefs the are doing well so far— EDWARD HANISE (@EdwardHanise) September 15, 2017
@KaizerChiefs Since 1996 Chiefs teams have struggled to spell the word C.O.N.S.I.S.T.E.N.C.Y hope we will do it against Bidvest Wits— Luzuko Buwa (@Ncibana) September 15, 2017
Wits all the way.I am well treated when I have visited them.Can't turn my back— Nqobizitha Madondo (@Goodfri8nd) September 15, 2017
oho this khompela of yours.Im sure u were happy.U keep praising him.Luck ws jst on his side.— Mayo Mjj (@MjjMayo) September 15, 2017
Good luck students— Kenneth Kgakatsi (@KennethKgakats1) September 15, 2017
Got my ticket ready ..may God bless us with a win— Thulani Nombali (@ThulaniNombali) September 15, 2017
When Majoro thinks he can score against @IIKHUNE_32_16 #FillUpFnbStadium @KaizerChiefs vs Wits University this weekend! @CassperNyovest pic.twitter.com/5iqJda6cWz— Dj Look SA (@DjLookSA) September 14, 2017
Next Kaizer Chiefs Match: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Bidvest Wits, tickets are R40 at Computicket & Shoprite/Checkers #AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 15, 2017
Mini-Presser ahead of our next home game against Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on Saturday 16 September. Kick off is at 18h00 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/iFnN4rrnZO— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 14, 2017
Thanks to @KaizerChiefs family fans and player for this milestone without you this wouldn't be possible.#kitokomakasi31 pic.twitter.com/UlGJNswJri— Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) September 13, 2017