EXTRA TIME: Former Schalke 04 stars Choupo-Moting and Sane reunite

The former teammates had a great time together in a concert ahead of Saturday's Premier League games

Stoke City forward Eric Choupo-Moting and Manchester City's Leroy Sane took time to cool off in American rapper, Bryson Tiller’s ‘Set It Off’ concert in London.

The duo both played for the Veltins-Arena outfit in the German Bundesliga for two seasons before Sane joined the Citizens in the summer of 2016.

The Cameroon international who joined the Potters this summer from the Royal Blues joined the Germany international to support the ‘Trapsoul’ album crooner who is currently on his UK tour at the O2 Academy in Birmingham.

Choupo-Moting who has scored three time in 12 league outings for Mark Hughes’ men this campaign will be hoping to help the Bet365 Stadium oufit register their fourth league win of the season when they visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.