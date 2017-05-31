EXTRA TIME: Guimaraes fans plead with Zungu to ignore SL Benfica

Vitoria Gumaraes midfielder Bongani Zungu is reportedly a man wanted man in Europe.
The 24-year-old is believed to have caught the eye of Portuguese giants SL Benfica amongst other clubs.
Zungu has had a good debut season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga - helping his side qualify for the 2017/18 Uefa Europa League.
He also scored during Guimaraes' 2-1 defeat to Benfica in the Taça de Portugal final over the weekend.
Some fans took to Twitter to plead with the Guimaraes fan-favourite to stay with the club:
