EXTRA TIME: Guimaraes fans plead with Zungu to ignore SL Benfica

Clubs from England and Germany are also said to be monitoring the Bafana Bafana international's progress in Portugal

Vitoria Gumaraes midfielder Bongani Zungu is reportedly a man wanted man in Europe. 

The 24-year-old is believed to have caught the eye of Portuguese giants SL Benfica amongst other clubs.

Zungu has had a good debut season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga - helping his side qualify for the 2017/18 Uefa Europa League.

He also scored during Guimaraes' 2-1 defeat to Benfica in the Taça de Portugal final over the weekend.

Some fans took to Twitter to plead with the Guimaraes fan-favourite to stay with the club:

 

 

 

