EXTRA TIME: What happened to the iconic Odi Stadium in Mabopane?

SAFA spokesman Dominic Chimhavi reminded South African football about the stadium on Twitter, with this eye opening photograph

Once a famous place, the Odi stadium hosted big Bophuthatswana Bopsol games.

The likes of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wits University also played big games at the Odi.

The stadium could host 60 000 fans and being just outside of Pretoria, it's now a dangerous ground, not for away teams but for visitors who face tough criminals and vagrants.

The pitch was for a long time unable to provide a proper contest. Have a look at the state of the field now.



