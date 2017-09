Following their historic league triumph, the entertainment stars took to social media to laud the Peace Boys for a job well done

Artistes Ice Prince Zamani and Olu Maintain applauded Plateau United for winning the 2016-17 Nigeria Professional Football League title.

Kennedy Boboye’s men clinched their first ever league silverware following their 2-0 defeat of Enugu Ranger on Saturday.

And Ice Prince who is an indigene of Plateau State was dressed in the club’s jersey to cheer the Peace Boys to victory alongside Olu Maintain at the Rwang Pam Stadium.