EXTRA TIME: IK Uche remembers happy days at Getafe

Is this why the 33-year-old forward is considered as one of the most lethal strikers in the history of Nigeria football?

Gimnastic Tarragona’s Ikechuwku Uche flashed back to the wonderful goals he scored while in Getafe and described the memory as 'happy days'.

Uche is currently rated as the fourth all-time top scorer in the history of the Super Eagles with 19 goals in 46 games and netted five times in 22 appearances for his in the Segunda division.

The former Malaga, Real Zaragoza and Villarreal attacker reminisced on his goalscoring run with the El Geta which ended with 11 goals in 55 league games between 2007 and 2009.