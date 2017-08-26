EXTRA TIME: Itu Khune and Shabba are great friends plus Free State Stars unveil Eymael

Khune's gaining in support from his famous teammate and needs the friendly backing to strengthen his resolve, after being ruled out of two massive games.
The Bafana Bafana keeper misses the country's two Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde next week. Shabba also won't play after being ignored for the SA squad altogether, nothing new for him since Shakes Mashaba felt he was too old to build the team around.
Elsewhere Free State Stars confirmed the signing of their new coach Luc Eymael.
Great friends On &Off the pitch I will always be grateful of our journey together! Let's continue to lead #GodIsGreat @siphiweshabba pic.twitter.com/kWQZmZXNnx— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 25, 2017
Eymael holds lofty ambitions with @FreeStateStars!— FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) August 25, 2017
Read the full interview with our new head coach here: https://t.co/IY81ckfHLE pic.twitter.com/0A23QOwnMe