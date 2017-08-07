EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune: I'm too lazy to jog

Quite a surprising statement to come from such an important soccer player in South African football

Though, before you get on Itu Khune's back, realise that the Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is pointing out that despite his laziness to jog, he overcame the temptation to stay at home.

Khune's often shown himself working harder than usual, always being at it in training and at the gym. So, it is a little concerning that he isn't showing the same passion as he used to.

You can see that he beat the temptation and earned his reward for the morning run.