EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune congratulates Moeneeb Josephs on milestone

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune congratulated fellow goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs’ is without doubt one of greatest PSL legends, and that's not just in the goalkeeping department.

If there were any doubters then Josephs would silence them by becoming the first ever soccer player to play in the PSL for 20 years.

Josephs made his debut for Cape Town Spurs 20 years ago. Now he's representing Bidvest Wits at the highest level in South Africa as the reigning PSL champions.

 

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more