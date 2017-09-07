EXTRA TIME: Ivory Coast’s Aurier and Bailly fly to England

The Ivory Coast internationals are headed back to England on the same plane to team up with their clubs after their international engagements

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly are aboard the same flight ahead of resumption of the English Premier League.

The duo were on parade in the Elephants’ double-header World Cup qualification fixture against Gabon as they maintained their spot at the summit of the Group C with seven points from four games.

Ivory Coast defeated the Gabon 3-0 in the first leg of the fixture in Libreville before the Panthers stunned Marc Wilmots’s men with a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday.

Aurier is set to make his league debut for the Spurs when they visit Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday while Bailly joins the Jose Mourinho’s men to prepare for the trip to the Bet365 Stadium for their game against Stoke City.