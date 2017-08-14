EXTRA TIME: Janine Van Wyk meets Mini-Maradona in the USA

Banyana Banyana star Janine Van Wyk is enjoying life in the United States... and at Houston Dash

One of her highlights has been meeting Mini Maradona. Austin Powers fans will know what we are talking about here.

Don't blame us. That's Van Wyk's joke, but doesn't this cute little soccer kid look like Maradona?

In other news Van Wyk is finally excited about Manchester United's performances in the English Premier League. She even says it was world class as they beat West Ham 4-0. You can tell she is a United supporter. It's not that obvious, is it? 

Then she shows some South African pride by congratulating Caster Semenya on a well earned and respected gold medal at London 2017, the world championships in athletics.

 

 

 

 

 

