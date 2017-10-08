EXTRA TIME: Jidenna wants Nigeria in Fifa games after World Cup berth

The 32-year-old singer thinks the Super Eagles deserve a spot in the video game after qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Cup

American hip hop artiste Jidenna has called out the producers of popular Fifa video games, EA Sports to include Nigeria in their forthcoming productions after the country secured their spot in next year’s Fifa World Cup.

His call came after Gernot Rohr’s men became the first African team to qualify for the World Cup in Russia with a 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday.

A second half effort from second half substitute Alex Iwobi sent the Super Eagles to the quadrennial showpiece for a record sixth time.

The Classic man crooner joined other entertainment stars to celebrate the triumph at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and sent a message to EA Sports ahead of subsequent productions after missing out in the recently released FIFA 18.