EXTRA TIME: Juventus’ Benatia launches foundation to support the poor

The 30-year-old flagged off his organisation to help young people get access to fair medical care and treatment

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has announced the launch of the Medhi Benatia Foundation to help children get equitable medical attention.

The former Bayern Munich centre-back who has made three appearances in the Italian top-flight this campaign disclosed that the foundation's goal is to enhance good health status of children in an effort to help them actualise their dreams and become a driving force in the future.

Benatia was an unused substitute as the Old Lady bowed to a 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria in Saturday’s Serie A game.