EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs' Brilliant Khuzwayo itching to play against AmaZulu

You have to feel sad for Brilliant Khuzwayo, who just has to sit quietly on the bench while Itu Khune takes the field

Especially now with Kaizer Chiefs taking on AmaZulu. The memories are flooding back for Khuzwayo who wants to face his former club.

Khuzwayo does get a chance now and then when Khune was out injured, but Brillliant was himself sitting out of the game for a long time with his own injury in the past year.

He needs to get some more game time under his belt to move his career forward.

 

