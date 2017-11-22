EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs' Brilliant Khuzwayo itching to play against AmaZulu

You have to feel sad for Brilliant Khuzwayo, who just has to sit quietly on the bench while Itu Khune takes the field

Especially now with Kaizer Chiefs taking on AmaZulu. The memories are flooding back for Khuzwayo who wants to face his former club.

Khuzwayo does get a chance now and then when Khune was out injured, but Brillliant was himself sitting out of the game for a long time with his own injury in the past year.

He needs to get some more game time under his belt to move his career forward.

Former team that gave you your 1st contract, Stadium 5 minutes away from home , township you spent your whole entire childhood playing football at. I would give up anything to even get a minute on that field tonight. But I guess I’ll have to wait for my chance.



USUTHU VS KC — BK___16 (@Brilliekhuzwayo) November 22, 2017

Granny would wear her church uniform nd come straight to the stadium ... wouldn’t that be priceless though — BK___16 (@Brilliekhuzwayo) November 22, 2017