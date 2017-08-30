EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs fans just want new players

Amakhosi fans are frustrated by the club's lack of new signings, and they have pleaded with the management to act in the next 24 hours

The majority of Kaizer Chiefs fans are patiently waiting for their team to unveil at least one more new signing ahead of the closing of the transfer window on Thursday.

Amakhosi have been working around the clock to find at least two top strikers this season, but according to the fans, their efforts are not good enough.

As Goal reported on Wednesday, the Soweto giants did inquire about the availability of Mamelodi Sundowns striker Leonard Castro, while media reports suggest that they have made a late attempt to sign Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama.

But Chiefs fans are still not happy, and some have even lost faith in the management.

@KaizerChiefs who are we announcing in the next couple of hours? #PSLDeadlineDay — Lebogang Ramaboea (@Leborams) August 30, 2017

#PSLDeadlineDay forget it, Chiefs wants mediocre players — Selby Mabusela (@selby28059418) August 30, 2017

Kaizer Chiefs fans are hoping their club will announce Brockie, Manyama or Billiat ngomso. Another L loading for Amakhosi amahle. — Richard Slangwe. (@IamRichard92) August 30, 2017

Did you manage to get Manyama or Castro? That's what we want to know for now , we are aware about our next match — Nkwalie somkhele (@NkwalieSomkhele) August 30, 2017

We the Supporters @KaizerChiefs are still waiting for BREAKING NEWS.. — Master P (@Master_P_61703) August 30, 2017

@KaizerChiefs We really are hoping to be given some signings to celebrate before transfer deadline.... pic.twitter.com/4KOF3sTy2b — Toto Tshabalala (@Shaba_Toto) August 30, 2017

When you ask why are we not getting new quality players? @KaizerChiefs : pic.twitter.com/awg0mvJxGK — Jonkie Nkwati (@TNkwati) August 30, 2017

@KaizerChiefs transfer window closing tomorrow y'all got something ground breaking for us or skhohlwe okwamakholwa emele umbuso weZulu? — Abongile Landu (@AB_LANDU) August 30, 2017