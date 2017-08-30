EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs fans just want new players

Amakhosi fans are frustrated by the club's lack of new signings, and they have pleaded with the management to act in the next 24 hours

The majority of Kaizer Chiefs fans are patiently waiting for their team to unveil at least one more new signing ahead of the closing of the transfer window on Thursday. 

Amakhosi have been working around the clock to find at least two top strikers this season, but according to the fans, their efforts are not good enough. 

As Goal reported on Wednesday, the Soweto giants did inquire about the availability of Mamelodi Sundowns striker Leonard Castro, while media reports suggest that they have made a late attempt to sign Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama.

But Chiefs fans are still not happy, and some have even lost faith in the management. 

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more