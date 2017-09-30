EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs GK Itumeleng Khune shows himself on a Fifa 18 cover

No, it's not official. This design is by Lumilation and not EA Sports.
At least we don't have to imagine what it would be like to have a South African on the cover anymore.
With the game creators placing different players on the cover in certain regions, perhaps it's time they use a South African hero too. What do you think?
Thank you to @lumilationdesigns for this masterpiece #TEAMNIKE #TeamNoRest #Team16_32 #GodIsGreat #Amakhosi4Life #KCNeverSleeps pic.twitter.com/ZpryVMYJTb— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 29, 2017