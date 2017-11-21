EXTRA TIME: Kessie, Oduamadi join AC Milan teammates for dinner

Following their Serie A defeat at the Stadio Sao Paulo on Saturday, the African stars joined the Rossoneri squad for a dinner

AC Milan duo Franck Kessie and Oduamadi Nnamdi had a time-out with their teammates to enjoy a meal together.

Nigeria’s Oduamadi shared a picture of the dinner which showed Vincenzo Montella’s men crowded around a long dining table.

The San Siro Stadium outfit currently sit in seventh spot in the Italian top-flight with 19 points 13 games and the Nigeria international has hailed the team’s unity as they prepare to host Austria Wien for their Uefa Europa League game on Thursday.

