EXTRA TIME: Kevin-Prince Boateng finds Neymar's replacement

The Ghana international is faced with replacement worry in FIFA 18 following the Brazilian's move to the French topflight

MSH? BBC? KPB? The Black Stars midfielder apparently dreamt of a replacement for the world's most expensive player in the Ernesto Valverde's squad.

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has been left pondering since Neymar completed a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros to Paris Saint Germain.

Boateng who was excited with the Brazilian switch to the French topflight league is now faced with replacement headache of who to fill Neymar’s place in his FIFA 18.

Neymar’s departure from the Camp Nou, leaves a vacuum in the renowned and lethal MSN combination which includes Leo Messi and Luis Suarez.

And the 30-year-old midfielder thinks Chelsea forward Eden Hazard who scored 16 goals in 36 league games can fill the shoes of the former FC Santos forward.

Good morning!Just woke up thinking about FIFA18 @PSG_inside with @neymarjr But I could even do @FCBarcelona with MSH?? #hazard — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 5, 2017