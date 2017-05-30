EXTRA TIME: KZN fans complain about AmaZulu's takeover plans

Usuthu's still got a chance of returning to the PSL by buying out Thanda Royal Zulu, but is this the right conclusion for promotion?

The City of uMhlathuze has released the following statement in hope that the move fails, while KwaZulu-Natal soccer fans are also angry that AmaZulu could return through the backdoor.

The City of uMhlathuze strongly condemns the alleged move by Thanda Royal Zulu’s Chairman to sell the club to AmaZulu FC. The City urges the PSL Board not to approve this deal as it is a daylight robbery for soccer fans in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal.

The City is disappointed at the recent media reports citing the negotiations between AmaZulu FC and Thanda Chairman Mr Pierre Delvaux, to sell his club’s Absa Premiership status without the consideration of the supporter’s hearts.

The City of uMhlathuze has, for years, invested millions of rands to the club as main sponsors with the intention of seeing the club developing to the top league. City people and soccer lovers invested their hearts when the club was struggling and supported with all they had until the glory days. Tax payers money were also invested in improving the stadium to accommodate the club’s success and just recently, R14 million worth of FIFA accredited stadium lights were installed and more improvements in the facility is underway worth millions of rands, which will go down the drain if the allegations are proven to be factual.

City Mayor Cllr Mdu Mhlongo registered his disgruntlement over this allegations, which will deprive his City a number of anticipated economic spin-offs and packs that comes with having a Premiership club in your City.

“We have been working hard to see Thanda climbing to the top leagues and fully supporting the club with our facilities and financially investing to the team knowing that when they play at the top level, our investment will be paid back and our people especially soccer lovers and youth will benefit, little did we know that we are assisting people who have no interest in investing in the City and in the club anymore. If these rumours were anything to go by, then were deceived, looted and our emotions played. The allegations leave us confused as we were continuing with high level engagement with corporates to seize the opportunity presented by Thanda and financially support. We appeal to Dr Irvin Khoza and his leadership collective in the PSL to flatly dismiss the alleged transaction and put the interest of soccer first,” Mhlongo said.

The City of uMhlathuze will fight with all it can within its powers to stop the transaction and ensure that Thanda Royal Zulu remains the pride of the people of the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal.

Thanda Royal Zulu is binded by a three years’ Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the City of uMhlathuze of which will be activated to prevent any unfavourable transactions.

Last season Amazulu try to buy FFS Stars PSL status @robertmarawa again they wanna buy TRZ NO! this is sooo wrong. #ReactionMonday — Xolani Hlengwa (@Xola_Mashasha) May 29, 2017

Do these clubs go notify their fans that they are selling their status? Surely they deserve that atleast @robertmarawa — (@Mthiimkhulu) May 29, 2017