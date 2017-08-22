EXTRA TIME: La Liga to help Safa develop South African football

SAFA and La Liga, on Tuesday, 22 August 2017 held a Press Conference to reiterate their cooperation agreement which will help boost the development

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan and Antonio Barradas, the Director of LaLiga’s Africa office presided over the proceedings.

SAFA and LaLiga signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see the collaboration of the two institutions in a number of initiatives meant to boost the growth of the sport in the country. The agreement was signed by Dr Jordaan and LaLiga President, Mr. Javier Tebas.

The partnership aims to bring the Spanish football closer to fans especially on the ever growing African audience.

Part of the MOU provides an opportunity for SAFA to send some promising young South African players to Spain to train with some of LaLiga clubs, allowing them to showcase their skills.

In order to mark this momentous occasion and kick off the relationship, LaLiga has donated 2000 soccer balls to SAFA which they have committed to distribute to rural areas focusing on schools and some remote Regions.

LaLiga will also bring certified coaches to train local coaches as part of SAFA’s drive towards achieving Vision 2022 goals. The coaches will specifically focus on schools, rural areas, women and grassroots football.

Further, the two football bodies will also cooperate closely in developing women’s football, an area SAFA has identified as requiring special attention.

“Women’s football development is a special area which needs special dedication in SAFA realising Vision 2022. It is within women’s football where we have identified massive potential for growth. We are glad that this is one of several areas where SAFA and LaLiga will work hand in hand,” said Dr Jordaan.

Women’s football is one of the areas that LaLiga is currently working on and is firmly committed to developing the ladies’ game and promoting its professionalization throughout Spain and will provide a helping hand in SAFA’s efforts.

Dr Danny Jordaan also commended LaLiga for providing trainers who will help coaches in schools and rural areas adding that the Association needs partners like these to take football to the next level.

“We are grateful to have such a partner as football development is a massive responsibility which requires interested stakeholders to work together. There is also an opportunity for future stars to perfect their skills with some of the best teams in Spain.”

Antonio Barradas, Director for LaLiga in Africa, mentioned that this collaboration with SAFA is part of LaLiga’s strategy to assist stakeholders that recognize the importance of developing football, but also inherently understand the positive impact that the sport can provide in society.

“We are delighted to be partnering with SAFA and are very impressed with their goals for Vision 2022. We can only hope that this collaboration will ultimately benefit the football community in South Africa,” said Barradas.

SAFA & LaLiga join hands to develop the game of football. Full story here: https://t.co/5zlr3purXu pic.twitter.com/cDjHboGPTA — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) August 22, 2017

La Liga Africa Director Mr Antonio Barradas speaking about the partnership between SAFA/LaLiga to develop football in rural areas#Vision2022 pic.twitter.com/3FGbaRiWZj — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) August 22, 2017