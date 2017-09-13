EXTRA TIME: Lebogang Manyama's heart's with Cape Town City on his birthday

Bafana Bafana forward Lebogang Manyama is already missing Cape Town City

With Kaizer Chiefs visiting town on Wednesday night, former City captain Manyama must be wondering why he left for Turkey.

His new club Konyaspor has sent him a special birthday message in case Manyama is having second thoughts. That will help him settle down nicely with those birthday wishes, but you can't beat a game against the Amakhosi in Turkey, can you?

Let's wait until Manyama goes to Istanbul and judge that.

 

