EXTRA TIME: Liverpool’s Mane campaigns against slavery in Libya

The Senegal international is bothered about the enslavement of black Africans in the north African nation

Sadio Mane has joined his voice in campaigning against the rise of slavery in Libya.

With the reported auctions of people across the north African country for as low as 400 dollars, the 25-year-old who has scored three goals in 442 minutes of Premier League action this season voiced his displeasure with the inhumane practice.

Mane who returned to Liverpool this week after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Senegal has called for an end to the selling of migrants in Libya.