EXTRA TIME: Liverpool’s Salah reveals Chelsea player who makes him happy

The Egypt international might have endured a difficult spell at the Stamford Bridge but he has named a special player in Antonio Conte’s squad

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has named Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger as player that makes him happy whenever they see.

Both players played at the Stadio Olimpico for two seasons where they guided Roma to a second place finish in the 2016-17 Serie A season before they departed for the English Premier League this summer.

Salah has been in a fine form for the Reds since his arrival from Roma having notched seven goals in 11 league games this campaign.