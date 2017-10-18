EXTRA TIME: Manchester City defender Kyle Walker tweets in isiZulu

The England international compared the Brazilian prowess to that of a lion

In response to Manchester City’s resounding 7-2 thumping of Stoke City in an English Premier League match, Kyle Walker tweeted a picture from the 1994 musical film, The Lion King where Simba is held over the Pride Rock by Rafiki.

The South African soundtrack, Ingonyama, an ancient battle-cry of the Zulu warriors is heard in the background in the movie.

Walker appears to be paying homage to his City teammate, Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice on his 20th appearance for the Citizens against Stoke and he humorously used a line from the classic movie.



Walker also merged in a photo of himself holding Jesus aloft in celebration, the same way Rafiki held Simba in the movie.

Indeed a humorous gesture from the 27-year-old, more impressively his effort in writing in IsiZulu which would more accurately read:

"Nans’ ingonyama bakithi baba” [There comes a lion].