EXTRA TIME: Marks Maponyane: Cristiano Ronaldo has words for Real Madrid

Sometimes you wonder if Cristiano Ronaldo is the boss. At least, that's what South African legend Mark Maponyane is hinting

Though to be fair to Ronaldo, ever since Rafa Benitez left Real Madrid, the Portugal international knows that Zinedine Zidane is the coach.

We hope that having won the Uefa Champions League twice in a row will keep Zidane safe enough in his position, despite what some are calling a crisis at the club.

Defeat at Girona on Sunday sees Los Blancos fall eight points off the pace in La Liga and worse than the result itself was the nature of the performance. The champions have problems all over the pitch.

Though, their attention will turn to the Champions League in midweek as they hope to beat Tottenham to first spot in their group. The champions travel to London to face Spurs on Wednesday night.

This is what Maponyane had to say about the results in La Liga and the English Premier League on Sunday.

 

