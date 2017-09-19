EXTRA TIME: Montpellier star Keagan Dolly's WhatsApp hacked

Did Keagan Dolly ask you for money? If so, then that was not the real Dolly.
Okay, so now that that mix up is over... here's some words of wisdom from the man himself, Keagan Dolly, quoting Lou Holtz.
Good morning good people, my whatsapp got hacked so if you get a message saying I'm in need of money or anything please ignore.— Keagan dolly (@dolly_keagan07) September 18, 2017
"Both my parents have always supported me while I worked to reach my goals." - @dolly_keagan07 pic.twitter.com/SJ092xXppF— ClubX Magazine (@ClubX_Magazine) September 14, 2017
You're never as good as everyone tells you when you win, and you're never as bad as they say when you lose. -Lou Holtz— Sports Motivation (@Sports_HQ) September 10, 2017