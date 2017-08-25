EXTRA TIME: Mutiu Adepoju makes Smackdown cameo

In what appeared to be a wrestling smackdown, the former Nigeria international was involved in a fiery duel with the 1994 Ballon d’Or winner

Nigeria’s Mutiu Adepoju recalled a fierce challenge by Hristo Stoichkov on him when Nigeria played Bulgaria in the group stages of the 1998 World Cup in France.

In the encounter which saw the Super Eagles win by 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Victor Ikpeba, the former Real Madrid man landed on the floor after the former Barcelona forward had challenged him for an aerial ball.

The former Samsunspor and Real Sociedad midfielder reminisced on the challenge at the Parc des Princes and tagged it a smackdown tie with Stoichkov who won the Bulgarian Footballer of the Year award five times in a row.

With the boxing bout between undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor scheduled for this weekend, the Nigerian La Liga chief gave a tip of how the KO could be in the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.