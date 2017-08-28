EXTRA TIME: Nigeria football celebrates D’Tigress AfroBasket triumph

The country’s football body joins the basketball world in praising the D’Tigress for their laudable feat in the continental basketball tourney

Nigeria Football Federation led tribute to the Nigeria’s senior national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, as they emerged champions of the 2017 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket with a win over Senegal in Mali on Sunday.

D’Tigress clinched the women's title for a third time after defeating their strong rivals Senegal 65-48 in the final as they secured their spot for the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Spain next year.

Nigeria legends Nwankwo Kanu, Mutiu Adepoju and the country's football governing body praised the ladies for their astounding feat in the continent.

All hail the African queens. Take a bow! #AfroBasketWomen2017 pic.twitter.com/eRX8YN9Heg — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) August 27, 2017