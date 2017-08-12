EXTRA TIME: Nigeria football remembers Sam Okwaraji

Twenty eight years gone, the football world remebers the midfield maestro who died while in service to the nation

Nigeria football world paid tribute to Sam Okwaraji who died while on international duty for the country on August 12, 1989.

Okwaraji slumped and died while playing for the Super Eagles against Angola at the National Stadium, Lagos in FIfa World Cup qualifier that ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation led the football world to pay tribute to the football martyr who displayed commitment and doggedness till his last breath for the country.

Even in death, we still love you and we will never forget your contributions to Nigerian football. Rest on Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji pic.twitter.com/MmGd3iWs3N — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) August 12, 2017

28 years after dying on national duty,#WeRememberOkwaraji. pic.twitter.com/i665YP8fAb — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 12, 2017

ON THIS DAY in 1989- A true patriot of Nigeria passed on. Keep resting Sam Sochukwuma Okwaraji. 19 May 1964-12 Aug.1989 #TruePatriotOkwaraji pic.twitter.com/rYg7VOEHJB — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 12, 2017

We can't easily forget your national sacrifice. You are remembered today as always. Rest in peace, #SamOkwaraji. pic.twitter.com/RsosdGQtQu — Shooting Stars SC (@Official3SC) August 12, 2017