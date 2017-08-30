EXTRA TIME: How Nigeria players celebrated Vincent Enyeama at 35

Super Eagles stars flooded the social media to send their well wishes to the former Nigeria international on his birthday

Nigeria internationals joined former Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama in celebrating his 35th birthday on Tuesday.

William Troost-Ekong, Ogenyi Onazi, Moses Simon took time off the Super Eagles’ training session ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to extol the Lille shot-stopper on his birth anniversary.

The former Enyimba and Hapoel Tel Aviv goalkeeper made 101 appearances for the Nigerian national team and played in three Fifa World Cups and five Africa Cup of Nations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

