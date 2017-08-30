EXTRA TIME: How Nigeria players celebrated Vincent Enyeama at 35

Nigeria internationals joined former Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama in celebrating his 35th birthday on Tuesday.
William Troost-Ekong, Ogenyi Onazi, Moses Simon took time off the Super Eagles’ training session ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to extol the Lille shot-stopper on his birth anniversary.
The former Enyimba and Hapoel Tel Aviv goalkeeper made 101 appearances for the Nigerian national team and played in three Fifa World Cups and five Africa Cup of Nations.
Happy birthday Vincent 'The Magnificient' Enyeama. 101 caps for the @NGSuperEagles.🎂🎂🎂 #Legend pic.twitter.com/oZYMN5peva— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 29, 2017
Happy birthday Legend! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/uY73ks7NZC— William Troost-Ekong (@wtroostekong) August 29, 2017
Happy birthday to you my number 1 wish you God's grace. Have fun. @vinpee pic.twitter.com/LbUv3rk8qh— Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@OnaziOgenyi) August 29, 2017
HBD...safe hands 🤚🤚 God bless u @vinpee pic.twitter.com/X5EGHBvwew— sunday mba (@mba_sunday) August 29, 2017
Happy birthday legend🎂🎉🎉 @vinpee wish all d best in life have fun is your day boss🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/pCvzIQH9JF— Moses Daddy Simon (@MosesDaddySimon) August 29, 2017